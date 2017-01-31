Edit Module
Jazz jamboree

The Madison Country Day School Jazz Showcase gave student musicians an opportunity to share the stage with pros from the The Legends Orchestra.
Naomi Kroth, Bachmann Construction

IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Naomi Kroth, project manager and vice president of marketing, Bachmann Construction.
How will employers have to respond to Trump’s Muslim ban?

With the start of a new workweek, how do companies and human resources staffs need to respond to the impact of this executive order?

#SocialBiz

with Spencer X. Smith
Everyone’s biggest fear about social media and how you can overcome it

Have you ever stopped yourself from pressing the “Share,” “Post,” or “Tweet” button because you fear criticism?

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Fencing entrepreneurs out: Occupational licenses are barrier

Many elements make up a thriving entrepreneurial economy. Among them are cultures that reward risk and don’t penalize honest failure; workers who are diverse in terms of skills and training; clusters of innovation in cities or universities; and access to capital.

Making sense of Trump’s first executive orders on immigration

The first, entitled, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” sets new priorities for the enforcement of immigration laws and the removal of immigrants from the United States.

Law at Work

with Jessica M. Kramer

Must I allow my employees time off when their child’s school is closed?

Probably not, but a good employer is careful in enforcing any time-off policies, even those that may appear to be innocuous.

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

Pre-vacation strategies to make the return to work easier

No matter which direction you go, getting back to reality — re-entry into your work life after a restful, stress-free break — is an adjustment.

7 myths busted about investing in women entrepreneurs

For most venture capitalists, the bottom line is always to make profit and grow the business. However, these are not always the reasons why investors fund women entrepreneurs. Investors finance women entrepreneurs for the wrong reasons when their focus shifts from the business to something else.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Following up on tolls, venture capital, broadband, and solar energy

Just catching up on some recent topics …

Mosaic Marketplace

with Deborah Biddle — A blog for diverse business enterprises in and around Madison.

Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship: Resources and tips for minority business owners

There seems to be consensus from would-be business owners and the business community about the need for more entrepreneurs of color, but uncertainty and a sense of frustration about ways to accomplish that goal.

Leader to Leader

with Terry Siebert

Do you see problems or opportunities everywhere you look?

There are abundant examples of how people let events control their lives rather than the other way around.

How to find your business brand

Having a brand is like forming that formidable bond between granny and granddaughter. That unbreakable safety, adoration, and love. If you can win your customers over like a grandma wins her grandkids, you are in serious business.

4 marketing pillars to build a business as strong as the Parthenon

Every business should be built upon the same principle, using a plethora of marketing pillars to uphold the pressure of its success, and together produce significant results.

Driverless cars could soon be in Madison

Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:28 pm

Meadowood gets new restaurant

Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:23 pm

CTN expands, moves

Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:21 pm

West side development delayed

Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:18 pm

Volunteer Awards nominations open

Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:15 pm
