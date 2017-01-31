Cheers from In Business!
We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!
|
Jazz jamboree
The Madison Country Day School Jazz Showcase gave student musicians an opportunity to share the stage with pros from the The Legends Orchestra.
|
Naomi Kroth, Bachmann Construction
IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Naomi Kroth, project manager and vice president of marketing, Bachmann Construction.
We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!
With the start of a new workweek, how do companies and human resources staffs need to respond to the impact of this executive order?
Have you ever stopped yourself from pressing the “Share,” “Post,” or “Tweet” button because you fear criticism?
Many elements make up a thriving entrepreneurial economy. Among them are cultures that reward risk and don’t penalize honest failure; workers who are diverse in terms of skills and training; clusters of innovation in cities or universities; and access to capital.
The first, entitled, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” sets new priorities for the enforcement of immigration laws and the removal of immigrants from the United States.
Probably not, but a good employer is careful in enforcing any time-off policies, even those that may appear to be innocuous.
No matter which direction you go, getting back to reality — re-entry into your work life after a restful, stress-free break — is an adjustment.
For most venture capitalists, the bottom line is always to make profit and grow the business. However, these are not always the reasons why investors fund women entrepreneurs. Investors finance women entrepreneurs for the wrong reasons when their focus shifts from the business to something else.
Just catching up on some recent topics …
There seems to be consensus from would-be business owners and the business community about the need for more entrepreneurs of color, but uncertainty and a sense of frustration about ways to accomplish that goal.
There are abundant examples of how people let events control their lives rather than the other way around.
Having a brand is like forming that formidable bond between granny and granddaughter. That unbreakable safety, adoration, and love. If you can win your customers over like a grandma wins her grandkids, you are in serious business.
Every business should be built upon the same principle, using a plethora of marketing pillars to uphold the pressure of its success, and together produce significant results.
|
Driverless cars could soon be in Madison
Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:28 pm
|
Meadowood gets new restaurant
Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:23 pm
|
CTN expands, moves
Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:21 pm
|
West side development delayed
Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:18 pm
|
Volunteer Awards nominations open
Posted on Tue, 31 Jan 2017 at 12:15 pm
Recent Comments
Driverless cars could soon be in Madison
How will employers have to respond to Trump’s Muslim ban?
How will employers have to respond to Trump’s Muslim ban?