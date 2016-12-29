Send us your blog for consideration!

Trump didn't beat Hillary — flawed assumptions, political arrogance did Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

with Donna Gray

Resolutions we should all be able to keep in 2017 According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.

with Michael Dubis, CFP

Book recommendations for a personally and financially successful 2017 As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.

5 IT challenges facing small businesses I frequently work with small businesses facing IT obstacles and struggling to find the right solutions. Many of these businesses experience the same challenges, regardless of industry, and I’ve identified five common IT hurdles most small businesses will need to overcome at some point in their evolution.

with Terry Siebert

7 steps to be a better you in the New Year Here are seven “BE” resolutions for 2017 that could serve as a guide to a positive New Year.

Is your business losing 5% annually to fraud? You can’t prevent fraud attempts, but you can reduce the risk.

Everything small employers need to know about new health insurance option Under the 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law on Dec. 13, small businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees that do not offer a group health plan for their staff can now offer a Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA) to facilitate the purchase of individual health insurance coverage (or other qualified medical expenses).

with Ed Maxwell

How to win together: What Google learned about successful teams Over the past five years, Google conducted a deep dive into what makes the most effective teams. What they discovered will likely come as a surprise to many — psychological confidence is the key indicator of successful teams.

with Tom Still

Holiday perks includes naughty and nice in Wisconsin politics A source close to the toy industry has once again leaked a copy of Santa’s perks list for Wisconsin politicians and newsmakers. Here’s what the good boys and girls in Madison and Washington will reportedly find in their stockings this Christmas.

with Tom Still

Attracting, retaining workers in Wisconsin requires more than job postings The rollout of the “Think. Make. Happen.” initiative at the Future Wisconsin Summit is the latest effort to pitch Wisconsin as a place for young workers to find opportunity, to put down roots and to balance life and career.

with Buckley Brinkman

Do you have any clue what you’re doing? I hear that question often. Most times it comes right before I learn something new. In other situations it tells me to pay closer attention.

