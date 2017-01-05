with Mindi Giftos and Andrew Schlidt

Don’t brush off the legal considerations of the ‘smartification’ of consumer products As a technology lawyer who concentrates on the Internet of Things (“IoT”), it was a stark reminder that the IoT is here and is beginning to more pervasively intertwine into the daily fabric of our lives.

with Nathan Brinkman

Importance of business valuation, as exemplified by ‘Shark Tank’ Have you ever heard of Shark Tank? I’m not talking about diving deep into the ocean to watch sharks lurk about from behind bars. The ABC television show broadcasts businessmen and women looking to gain investments in their homegrown products and services.

with Tom Still

Ask not for whom the road tolls: Wisconsin, it may someday toll for thee In a scene from “Guys on Ice,” the comedic musical about two Wisconsin ice fishermen, the main characters muse about what heaven might offer should they abruptly be “pulled up” like a hooked fish. Lloyd and Marvin imagine heaven as the icy opposite of hell, stocked with 50-pound perch minus the bag limits … and a place where the highway tollbooths in Illinois pay them.

Trump didn't beat Hillary — flawed assumptions, political arrogance did Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

with Donna Gray

Resolutions we should all be able to keep in 2017 According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.

with Michael Dubis, CFP

Book recommendations for a personally and financially successful 2017 As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.

5 IT challenges facing small businesses I frequently work with small businesses facing IT obstacles and struggling to find the right solutions. Many of these businesses experience the same challenges, regardless of industry, and I’ve identified five common IT hurdles most small businesses will need to overcome at some point in their evolution.

with Terry Siebert

7 steps to be a better you in the New Year Here are seven “BE” resolutions for 2017 that could serve as a guide to a positive New Year.

Is your business losing 5% annually to fraud? You can’t prevent fraud attempts, but you can reduce the risk.

Everything small employers need to know about new health insurance option Under the 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law on Dec. 13, small businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees that do not offer a group health plan for their staff can now offer a Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA) to facilitate the purchase of individual health insurance coverage (or other qualified medical expenses).

with Ed Maxwell

How to win together: What Google learned about successful teams Over the past five years, Google conducted a deep dive into what makes the most effective teams. What they discovered will likely come as a surprise to many — psychological confidence is the key indicator of successful teams.

with Tom Still