IB Gallery

Newest bootcamp to HIIT Madison

Cofounded by celebrity fitness trainer and University of Wisconsin alumnus Sam Karl, the recently opened KAMPS fitness facility brings high intensity interval training (HIIT) to college students and professionals in the Madison area.
Melissa Cover Selinger, Selinger & Brunette LLC

IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Melissa Cover Selinger, attorney and founder, Selinger & Brunette LLC.
  Cheers from In Business!

    We haven't stood still for 40 years and we're not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!

Legal Login

with Mindi Giftos and Andrew Schlidt

Don’t brush off the legal considerations of the ‘smartification’ of consumer products

As a technology lawyer who concentrates on the Internet of Things (“IoT”), it was a stark reminder that the IoT is here and is beginning to more pervasively intertwine into the daily fabric of our lives.

Taking Stock

with Nathan Brinkman

Importance of business valuation, as exemplified by ‘Shark Tank’

Have you ever heard of Shark Tank? I’m not talking about diving deep into the ocean to watch sharks lurk about from behind bars. The ABC television show broadcasts businessmen and women looking to gain investments in their homegrown products and services.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Ask not for whom the road tolls: Wisconsin, it may someday toll for thee

In a scene from “Guys on Ice,” the comedic musical about two Wisconsin ice fishermen, the main characters muse about what heaven might offer should they abruptly be “pulled up” like a hooked fish. Lloyd and Marvin imagine heaven as the icy opposite of hell, stocked with 50-pound perch minus the bag limits … and a place where the highway tollbooths in Illinois pay them.

Open Mic

Trump didn't beat Hillary — flawed assumptions, political arrogance did

Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

Resolutions we should all be able to keep in 2017

According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.

Financial Perspectives

with Michael Dubis, CFP

Book recommendations for a personally and financially successful 2017

As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.

Open Mic

5 IT challenges facing small businesses

I frequently work with small businesses facing IT obstacles and struggling to find the right solutions. Many of these businesses experience the same challenges, regardless of industry, and I’ve identified five common IT hurdles most small businesses will need to overcome at some point in their evolution.

Leader to Leader

with Terry Siebert

7 steps to be a better you in the New Year

Here are seven “BE” resolutions for 2017 that could serve as a guide to a positive New Year.

Open Mic

Is your business losing 5% annually to fraud?

You can’t prevent fraud attempts, but you can reduce the risk.

Open Mic

Everything small employers need to know about new health insurance option

Under the 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law on Dec. 13, small businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees that do not offer a group health plan for their staff can now offer a Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA) to facilitate the purchase of individual health insurance coverage (or other qualified medical expenses).

Applied Mindfulness

with Ed Maxwell

How to win together: What Google learned about successful teams

Over the past five years, Google conducted a deep dive into what makes the most effective teams. What they discovered will likely come as a surprise to many — psychological confidence is the key indicator of successful teams.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Holiday perks includes naughty and nice in Wisconsin politics

A source close to the toy industry has once again leaked a copy of Santa’s perks list for Wisconsin politicians and newsmakers. Here’s what the good boys and girls in Madison and Washington will reportedly find in their stockings this Christmas.

5 developers move on in Madison College project

Posted on Thu, 05 Jan 2017 at 12:55 pm

Swanson retires, Moderski elevated at McFarland State Bank

Posted on Thu, 05 Jan 2017 at 12:58 pm

Horse training facility expands

Posted on Thu, 05 Jan 2017 at 13:02 pm

Dane County No. 2 in state for GDP

Posted on Thu, 05 Jan 2017 at 13:08 pm

State unemployment continues to fall

Posted on Thu, 05 Jan 2017 at 13:06 pm
