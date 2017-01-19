with Terry Siebert

Do you see problems or opportunities everywhere you look? There are abundant examples of how people let events control their lives rather than the other way around.

Send us your blog for consideration!

How to find your business brand Having a brand is like forming that formidable bond between granny and granddaughter. That unbreakable safety, adoration, and love. If you can win your customers over like a grandma wins her grandkids, you are in serious business.

Send us your blog for consideration!

4 marketing pillars to build a business as strong as the Parthenon Every business should be built upon the same principle, using a plethora of marketing pillars to uphold the pressure of its success, and together produce significant results.

Send us your blog for consideration!

4 easy, affordable online platforms for managing employees Human resources should be better, easier, and simpler — and they can be.

with Tom Still

Hyde shows how young firms can emerge with help from Business Plan Contest Part of what kept Hyde afloat was its performance in the business plan contest, which is open for entries for its 14th year through 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at www.govsbizplancontest.com.

with Craig Thompson

Are our highways too big to fix? In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.

Send us your blog for consideration!

Wind, solar energy ready for prime time in Wisconsin and beyond It is important for readers to understand that Mr. Winegarden’s views on wind, solar, and nuclear power production are not representative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace today in Wisconsin or throughout the country.

with Donna Gray

How to effectively network anywhere, anytime Making connections and building relationships can be the key to success for most individuals and companies. By effectively building a network of friends, business associates, and colleagues, we can pretty much ensure that when seeking new clients, a new job, or advice and help with new ventures, we’ll have a network to call upon.

with Buckley Brinkman

An Explorer in an XLR world I’m not a car guy. My Ford Explorer will pass 100,000 miles sometime in the next few weeks and I’m happy because it gets me there. Somewhere along the way, I lost the car gene.

with Tom Still

Walker previewing a comprehensive approach to workforce growth As he stood before a crowd at the annual economic forecast luncheon of the Wisconsin Bankers Association on Jan. 5, Gov. Scott Walker was upbeat about what 2017 promises for the state. His caveat, however, was all about people.

with Mindi Giftos and Andrew Schlidt

Don’t brush off the legal considerations of the ‘smartification’ of consumer products As a technology lawyer who concentrates on the Internet of Things (“IoT”), it was a stark reminder that the IoT is here and is beginning to more pervasively intertwine into the daily fabric of our lives.

with Nathan Brinkman