Cheers from In Business!
We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!
|
Lunchtime relaxation
Mindful Yoga at Monona Terrace recently wrapped up in December but that doesn't mean the relaxation is over. Far from it!
|
Brooke Tiedt, Settlers bank
IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Brooke Tiedt, vice president of treasury management, Settlers bank.
We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!
In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.
It is important for readers to understand that Mr. Winegarden’s views on wind, solar, and nuclear power production are not representative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace today in Wisconsin or throughout the country.
Making connections and building relationships can be the key to success for most individuals and companies. By effectively building a network of friends, business associates, and colleagues, we can pretty much ensure that when seeking new clients, a new job, or advice and help with new ventures, we’ll have a network to call upon.
I’m not a car guy. My Ford Explorer will pass 100,000 miles sometime in the next few weeks and I’m happy because it gets me there. Somewhere along the way, I lost the car gene.
As he stood before a crowd at the annual economic forecast luncheon of the Wisconsin Bankers Association on Jan. 5, Gov. Scott Walker was upbeat about what 2017 promises for the state. His caveat, however, was all about people.
As a technology lawyer who concentrates on the Internet of Things (“IoT”), it was a stark reminder that the IoT is here and is beginning to more pervasively intertwine into the daily fabric of our lives.
Have you ever heard of Shark Tank? I’m not talking about diving deep into the ocean to watch sharks lurk about from behind bars. The ABC television show broadcasts businessmen and women looking to gain investments in their homegrown products and services.
In a scene from “Guys on Ice,” the comedic musical about two Wisconsin ice fishermen, the main characters muse about what heaven might offer should they abruptly be “pulled up” like a hooked fish. Lloyd and Marvin imagine heaven as the icy opposite of hell, stocked with 50-pound perch minus the bag limits … and a place where the highway tollbooths in Illinois pay them.
Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.
According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.
As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.
I frequently work with small businesses facing IT obstacles and struggling to find the right solutions. Many of these businesses experience the same challenges, regardless of industry, and I’ve identified five common IT hurdles most small businesses will need to overcome at some point in their evolution.
|
Judge wants more details on Epic lawsuit settlement
Posted on Wed, 11 Jan 2017 at 09:11 am
|
First Business announces charter consolidation plan
Posted on Thu, 12 Jan 2017 at 09:41 am
|
Madison Mallards announce Duck Pond renovation
Posted on Thu, 12 Jan 2017 at 12:03 pm
|
New manufacturing study contradicts Trump
Posted on Wed, 11 Jan 2017 at 23:15 pm
|
Family Business of the Year Award nominations open
Posted on Wed, 11 Jan 2017 at 23:00 pm
Recent Comments
Epic’s Judith Faulkner swatted by a gnat
New manufacturing study contradicts Trump
New manufacturing study contradicts Trump