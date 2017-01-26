Edit Module
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advertise With Us  |  My Account
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

IB Gallery

Sparking development

Sparking development

American Family Insurance broke ground on the Spark Jan. 25, a building that will act as an innovation center and home for the entrepreneurial hub StartingBlock.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Professional of the Week

Kati Whitledge, Inspired Enterprises Inc. and Be Inspired Salon Inc.

Kati Whitledge, Inspired Enterprises Inc. and Be Inspired Salon Inc.

IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Kati Whitledge, entrepreneur, speaker, author, and podcaster, Inspired Enterprises Inc. and Be Inspired Salon Inc.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »IBTV

  • Cheers from In Business!

    We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Recent Blogs

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

Making sense of Trump’s first executive orders on immigration

The first, entitled, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” sets new priorities for the enforcement of immigration laws and the removal of immigrants from the United States.

Comments

Law at Work

with Jessica M. Kramer

Must I allow my employees time off when their child’s school is closed?

Probably not, but a good employer is careful in enforcing any time-off policies, even those that may appear to be innocuous.

Comments

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

Pre-vacation strategies to make the return to work easier

No matter which direction you go, getting back to reality — re-entry into your work life after a restful, stress-free break — is an adjustment.

Comments

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

7 myths busted about investing in women entrepreneurs

For most venture capitalists, the bottom line is always to make profit and grow the business. However, these are not always the reasons why investors fund women entrepreneurs. Investors finance women entrepreneurs for the wrong reasons when their focus shifts from the business to something else.

Comments

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Following up on tolls, venture capital, broadband, and solar energy

Just catching up on some recent topics …

Comments

Mosaic Marketplace

with Deborah Biddle — A blog for diverse business enterprises in and around Madison.

Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship: Resources and tips for minority business owners

There seems to be consensus from would-be business owners and the business community about the need for more entrepreneurs of color, but uncertainty and a sense of frustration about ways to accomplish that goal.

Comments

Leader to Leader

with Terry Siebert

Do you see problems or opportunities everywhere you look?

There are abundant examples of how people let events control their lives rather than the other way around.

Comments

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

How to find your business brand

Having a brand is like forming that formidable bond between granny and granddaughter. That unbreakable safety, adoration, and love. If you can win your customers over like a grandma wins her grandkids, you are in serious business.

Comments

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

4 marketing pillars to build a business as strong as the Parthenon

Every business should be built upon the same principle, using a plethora of marketing pillars to uphold the pressure of its success, and together produce significant results.

Comments

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

4 easy, affordable online platforms for managing employees

Human resources should be better, easier, and simpler — and they can be.

Comments

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Hyde shows how young firms can emerge with help from Business Plan Contest

Part of what kept Hyde afloat was its performance in the business plan contest, which is open for entries for its 14th year through 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at www.govsbizplancontest.com.

Comments

Transportation Matters

with Craig Thompson

Are our highways too big to fix?

In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.

Comments

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Biz Report

DOT underestimates highway project costs by $3B

Posted on Thu, 26 Jan 2017 at 12:27 pm

Garver Feed Mill developer given final deadline

Posted on Thu, 26 Jan 2017 at 12:33 pm

AmFam signs Summerfest deal

Posted on Thu, 26 Jan 2017 at 12:36 pm

Approval granted for 8-story Cosmos

Posted on Thu, 26 Jan 2017 at 12:29 pm

Operation Fresh Start getting a new home

Posted on Thu, 26 Jan 2017 at 12:40 pm
Edit Module

IB Madison Poll

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Events Calendar

Search for:
Category:
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Recent Comments

  • Debunking Trump on trade

    For it to be made in America, we need "more" skilled labor. Let's take it down to the local level. For that to happen we need high schools, colleges to work with companies to invest in training. ...

  • Debunking Trump on trade

    Who are the people producing all the stuff labeled made in China and elsewhere, not made in America. Certainly those products can be made by Americans.

  • Debunking Trump on trade

    Interesting article - a lot of Trump's ideas have actually been proven wrong in past years. For instance the last tax holiday to bring overseas profits home to the US actually shrunk jobs or kept ...
Edit Module

In Business Madison Events


Edit Module