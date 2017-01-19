Edit Module
IB Gallery

It's Pondemonium!

It's Pondemonium!

Preparations are well underway for the 2017 Winter Pondemonium hosted at the Wisconsin Brewing Co. in Verona Feb. 10–12.
Professional of the Week

Aubree Dahl, Frills & Finery Photobooth Co.

Aubree Dahl, Frills & Finery Photobooth Co.

IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Aubree Dahl, owner, Frills & Finery Photobooth Co.
IBTV

  • Cheers from In Business!

    We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!

Recent Blogs

Leader to Leader

with Terry Siebert

Do you see problems or opportunities everywhere you look?

There are abundant examples of how people let events control their lives rather than the other way around.

Open Mic

How to find your business brand

Having a brand is like forming that formidable bond between granny and granddaughter. That unbreakable safety, adoration, and love. If you can win your customers over like a grandma wins her grandkids, you are in serious business.

Open Mic

4 marketing pillars to build a business as strong as the Parthenon

Every business should be built upon the same principle, using a plethora of marketing pillars to uphold the pressure of its success, and together produce significant results.

Open Mic

4 easy, affordable online platforms for managing employees

Human resources should be better, easier, and simpler — and they can be.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Hyde shows how young firms can emerge with help from Business Plan Contest

Part of what kept Hyde afloat was its performance in the business plan contest, which is open for entries for its 14th year through 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at www.govsbizplancontest.com.

Transportation Matters

with Craig Thompson

Are our highways too big to fix?

In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.

Open Mic

Wind, solar energy ready for prime time in Wisconsin and beyond

It is important for readers to understand that Mr. Winegarden’s views on wind, solar, and nuclear power production are not representative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace today in Wisconsin or throughout the country.

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

How to effectively network anywhere, anytime

Making connections and building relationships can be the key to success for most individuals and companies. By effectively building a network of friends, business associates, and colleagues, we can pretty much ensure that when seeking new clients, a new job, or advice and help with new ventures, we’ll have a network to call upon.

Making Madison

with Buckley Brinkman

An Explorer in an XLR world

I’m not a car guy. My Ford Explorer will pass 100,000 miles sometime in the next few weeks and I’m happy because it gets me there. Somewhere along the way, I lost the car gene.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Walker previewing a comprehensive approach to workforce growth

As he stood before a crowd at the annual economic forecast luncheon of the Wisconsin Bankers Association on Jan. 5, Gov. Scott Walker was upbeat about what 2017 promises for the state. His caveat, however, was all about people.

Legal Login

with Mindi Giftos and Andrew Schlidt

Don’t brush off the legal considerations of the ‘smartification’ of consumer products

As a technology lawyer who concentrates on the Internet of Things (“IoT”), it was a stark reminder that the IoT is here and is beginning to more pervasively intertwine into the daily fabric of our lives.

Taking Stock

with Nathan Brinkman

Importance of business valuation, as exemplified by ‘Shark Tank’

Have you ever heard of Shark Tank? I’m not talking about diving deep into the ocean to watch sharks lurk about from behind bars. The ABC television show broadcasts businessmen and women looking to gain investments in their homegrown products and services.

Biz Report

New Food Fight restaurant planned

Posted on Thu, 19 Jan 2017 at 13:00 pm

Local companies form new investment firm

Posted on Thu, 19 Jan 2017 at 13:12 pm

Hilldale kicks off phase II

Posted on Thu, 19 Jan 2017 at 12:54 pm

Mustard Museum owner seeks deal

Posted on Thu, 19 Jan 2017 at 13:17 pm

Commission denies liquor license for sushi joint

Posted on Thu, 19 Jan 2017 at 13:06 pm
Events Calendar

Recent Comments

In Business Madison Events


