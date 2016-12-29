Edit Module
IB Gallery

Graduating great leaders

Congratulations to the 23rd class of Leadership Greater Madison, who celebrated their graduation from the program Dec. 15 at the Madison Club.
Archive »Professional of the Week

Paul Christensen, H&H Industries Inc.

IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Paul Christensen, owner/CEO, H&H Industries Inc.
Archive »IBTV

  • Cheers from In Business!

    We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

Trump didn't beat Hillary — flawed assumptions, political arrogance did

Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

Resolutions we should all be able to keep in 2017

According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.

Financial Perspectives

with Michael Dubis, CFP

Book recommendations for a personally and financially successful 2017

As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

5 IT challenges facing small businesses

I frequently work with small businesses facing IT obstacles and struggling to find the right solutions. Many of these businesses experience the same challenges, regardless of industry, and I’ve identified five common IT hurdles most small businesses will need to overcome at some point in their evolution.

Leader to Leader

with Terry Siebert

7 steps to be a better you in the New Year

Here are seven “BE” resolutions for 2017 that could serve as a guide to a positive New Year.

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

Is your business losing 5% annually to fraud?

You can’t prevent fraud attempts, but you can reduce the risk.

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

Everything small employers need to know about new health insurance option

Under the 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law on Dec. 13, small businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees that do not offer a group health plan for their staff can now offer a Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA) to facilitate the purchase of individual health insurance coverage (or other qualified medical expenses).

Applied Mindfulness

with Ed Maxwell

How to win together: What Google learned about successful teams

Over the past five years, Google conducted a deep dive into what makes the most effective teams. What they discovered will likely come as a surprise to many — psychological confidence is the key indicator of successful teams.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Holiday perks includes naughty and nice in Wisconsin politics

A source close to the toy industry has once again leaked a copy of Santa’s perks list for Wisconsin politicians and newsmakers. Here’s what the good boys and girls in Madison and Washington will reportedly find in their stockings this Christmas.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Attracting, retaining workers in Wisconsin requires more than job postings

The rollout of the “Think. Make. Happen.” initiative at the Future Wisconsin Summit is the latest effort to pitch Wisconsin as a place for young workers to find opportunity, to put down roots and to balance life and career.

Making Madison

with Buckley Brinkman

Do you have any clue what you’re doing?

I hear that question often. Most times it comes right before I learn something new. In other situations it tells me to pay closer attention.

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

3 business growth tips from the ancient Roman Empire

If you want to see real results — real success — in your business, you have to start with realistic expectations and actionable steps.

Greenway Station adds restaurants

Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:37 am

Service agencies to merge

Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:32 am

Alliant customers also seeing rate hikes

Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:34 am

Waunakee approves new senior living facility

Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:30 am

Bankers bullish on 2017

Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:39 am
