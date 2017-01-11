with Craig Thompson

Are our highways too big to fix? In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.

Wind, solar energy ready for prime time in Wisconsin and beyond It is important for readers to understand that Mr. Winegarden’s views on wind, solar, and nuclear power production are not representative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace today in Wisconsin or throughout the country.

with Donna Gray

How to effectively network anywhere, anytime Making connections and building relationships can be the key to success for most individuals and companies. By effectively building a network of friends, business associates, and colleagues, we can pretty much ensure that when seeking new clients, a new job, or advice and help with new ventures, we’ll have a network to call upon.

with Buckley Brinkman

An Explorer in an XLR world I’m not a car guy. My Ford Explorer will pass 100,000 miles sometime in the next few weeks and I’m happy because it gets me there. Somewhere along the way, I lost the car gene.

with Tom Still

Walker previewing a comprehensive approach to workforce growth As he stood before a crowd at the annual economic forecast luncheon of the Wisconsin Bankers Association on Jan. 5, Gov. Scott Walker was upbeat about what 2017 promises for the state. His caveat, however, was all about people.

with Mindi Giftos and Andrew Schlidt

Don’t brush off the legal considerations of the ‘smartification’ of consumer products As a technology lawyer who concentrates on the Internet of Things (“IoT”), it was a stark reminder that the IoT is here and is beginning to more pervasively intertwine into the daily fabric of our lives.

with Nathan Brinkman

Importance of business valuation, as exemplified by ‘Shark Tank’ Have you ever heard of Shark Tank? I’m not talking about diving deep into the ocean to watch sharks lurk about from behind bars. The ABC television show broadcasts businessmen and women looking to gain investments in their homegrown products and services.

with Tom Still

Ask not for whom the road tolls: Wisconsin, it may someday toll for thee In a scene from “Guys on Ice,” the comedic musical about two Wisconsin ice fishermen, the main characters muse about what heaven might offer should they abruptly be “pulled up” like a hooked fish. Lloyd and Marvin imagine heaven as the icy opposite of hell, stocked with 50-pound perch minus the bag limits … and a place where the highway tollbooths in Illinois pay them.

Trump didn't beat Hillary — flawed assumptions, political arrogance did Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

with Donna Gray

Resolutions we should all be able to keep in 2017 According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.

with Michael Dubis, CFP

Book recommendations for a personally and financially successful 2017 As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.

