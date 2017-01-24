Edit Module
It's Pondemonium!

Preparations are well underway for the 2017 Winter Pondemonium hosted at the Wisconsin Brewing Co. in Verona Feb. 10–12.
Kati Whitledge, Inspired Enterprises Inc. and Be Inspired Salon Inc.

IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Kati Whitledge, entrepreneur, speaker, author, and podcaster, Inspired Enterprises Inc. and Be Inspired Salon Inc.
  • Cheers from In Business!

    We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

Pre-vacation strategies to make the return to work easier

No matter which direction you go, getting back to reality — re-entry into your work life after a restful, stress-free break — is an adjustment.

7 myths busted about investing in women entrepreneurs

For most venture capitalists, the bottom line is always to make profit and grow the business. However, these are not always the reasons why investors fund women entrepreneurs. Investors finance women entrepreneurs for the wrong reasons when their focus shifts from the business to something else.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Following up on tolls, venture capital, broadband, and solar energy

Just catching up on some recent topics …

Comments

Mosaic Marketplace

with Deborah Biddle — A blog for diverse business enterprises in and around Madison.

Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship: Resources and tips for minority business owners

There seems to be consensus from would-be business owners and the business community about the need for more entrepreneurs of color, but uncertainty and a sense of frustration about ways to accomplish that goal.

Leader to Leader

with Terry Siebert

Do you see problems or opportunities everywhere you look?

There are abundant examples of how people let events control their lives rather than the other way around.

How to find your business brand

Having a brand is like forming that formidable bond between granny and granddaughter. That unbreakable safety, adoration, and love. If you can win your customers over like a grandma wins her grandkids, you are in serious business.

4 marketing pillars to build a business as strong as the Parthenon

Every business should be built upon the same principle, using a plethora of marketing pillars to uphold the pressure of its success, and together produce significant results.

4 easy, affordable online platforms for managing employees

Human resources should be better, easier, and simpler — and they can be.

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Hyde shows how young firms can emerge with help from Business Plan Contest

Part of what kept Hyde afloat was its performance in the business plan contest, which is open for entries for its 14th year through 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at www.govsbizplancontest.com.

Transportation Matters

with Craig Thompson

Are our highways too big to fix?

In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.

Wind, solar energy ready for prime time in Wisconsin and beyond

It is important for readers to understand that Mr. Winegarden’s views on wind, solar, and nuclear power production are not representative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace today in Wisconsin or throughout the country.

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

How to effectively network anywhere, anytime

Making connections and building relationships can be the key to success for most individuals and companies. By effectively building a network of friends, business associates, and colleagues, we can pretty much ensure that when seeking new clients, a new job, or advice and help with new ventures, we’ll have a network to call upon.

Golf Galaxy closes

Posted on Tue, 24 Jan 2017 at 12:50 pm

Camp Randall upgrades proposed

Posted on Tue, 24 Jan 2017 at 12:28 pm

Local beer distributors merge

Posted on Tue, 24 Jan 2017 at 12:37 pm

UW System files suit

Posted on Tue, 24 Jan 2017 at 12:26 pm

Dane County airport flying high

Posted on Tue, 24 Jan 2017 at 12:40 pm
