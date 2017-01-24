with Donna Gray

Pre-vacation strategies to make the return to work easier No matter which direction you go, getting back to reality — re-entry into your work life after a restful, stress-free break — is an adjustment.

7 myths busted about investing in women entrepreneurs For most venture capitalists, the bottom line is always to make profit and grow the business. However, these are not always the reasons why investors fund women entrepreneurs. Investors finance women entrepreneurs for the wrong reasons when their focus shifts from the business to something else.

with Tom Still

Following up on tolls, venture capital, broadband, and solar energy Just catching up on some recent topics …

with Deborah Biddle — A blog for diverse business enterprises in and around Madison.

Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship: Resources and tips for minority business owners There seems to be consensus from would-be business owners and the business community about the need for more entrepreneurs of color, but uncertainty and a sense of frustration about ways to accomplish that goal.

with Terry Siebert

Do you see problems or opportunities everywhere you look? There are abundant examples of how people let events control their lives rather than the other way around.

How to find your business brand Having a brand is like forming that formidable bond between granny and granddaughter. That unbreakable safety, adoration, and love. If you can win your customers over like a grandma wins her grandkids, you are in serious business.

4 marketing pillars to build a business as strong as the Parthenon Every business should be built upon the same principle, using a plethora of marketing pillars to uphold the pressure of its success, and together produce significant results.

4 easy, affordable online platforms for managing employees Human resources should be better, easier, and simpler — and they can be.

with Tom Still

Hyde shows how young firms can emerge with help from Business Plan Contest Part of what kept Hyde afloat was its performance in the business plan contest, which is open for entries for its 14th year through 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at www.govsbizplancontest.com.

with Craig Thompson

Are our highways too big to fix? In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.

Wind, solar energy ready for prime time in Wisconsin and beyond It is important for readers to understand that Mr. Winegarden’s views on wind, solar, and nuclear power production are not representative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace today in Wisconsin or throughout the country.

with Donna Gray