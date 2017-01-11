Edit Module
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advertise With Us  |  My Account
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

IB Gallery

Lunchtime relaxation

Lunchtime relaxation

Mindful Yoga at Monona Terrace recently wrapped up in December but that doesn't mean the relaxation is over. Far from it!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Professional of the Week

Brooke Tiedt, Settlers bank

Brooke Tiedt, Settlers bank

IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Brooke Tiedt, vice president of treasury management, Settlers bank.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »IBTV

  • Cheers from In Business!

    We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Recent Blogs

Transportation Matters

with Craig Thompson

Are our highways too big to fix?

In Wisconsin we seem to have a new concept being floated by some: Too big to fix. Under this theory, Wisconsin’s transportation infrastructure has fallen into such serious disrepair that it would require a tax increase so massive as to throw a wet blanket on the economy.

Comments

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

Wind, solar energy ready for prime time in Wisconsin and beyond

It is important for readers to understand that Mr. Winegarden’s views on wind, solar, and nuclear power production are not representative of what we’re seeing in the marketplace today in Wisconsin or throughout the country.

Comments

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

How to effectively network anywhere, anytime

Making connections and building relationships can be the key to success for most individuals and companies. By effectively building a network of friends, business associates, and colleagues, we can pretty much ensure that when seeking new clients, a new job, or advice and help with new ventures, we’ll have a network to call upon.

Comments

Making Madison

with Buckley Brinkman

An Explorer in an XLR world

I’m not a car guy. My Ford Explorer will pass 100,000 miles sometime in the next few weeks and I’m happy because it gets me there. Somewhere along the way, I lost the car gene.

Comments

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Walker previewing a comprehensive approach to workforce growth

As he stood before a crowd at the annual economic forecast luncheon of the Wisconsin Bankers Association on Jan. 5, Gov. Scott Walker was upbeat about what 2017 promises for the state. His caveat, however, was all about people.

Comments

Legal Login

with Mindi Giftos and Andrew Schlidt

Don’t brush off the legal considerations of the ‘smartification’ of consumer products

As a technology lawyer who concentrates on the Internet of Things (“IoT”), it was a stark reminder that the IoT is here and is beginning to more pervasively intertwine into the daily fabric of our lives.

Comments

Taking Stock

with Nathan Brinkman

Importance of business valuation, as exemplified by ‘Shark Tank’

Have you ever heard of Shark Tank? I’m not talking about diving deep into the ocean to watch sharks lurk about from behind bars. The ABC television show broadcasts businessmen and women looking to gain investments in their homegrown products and services.

Comments

Inside Wisconsin

with Tom Still

Ask not for whom the road tolls: Wisconsin, it may someday toll for thee

In a scene from “Guys on Ice,” the comedic musical about two Wisconsin ice fishermen, the main characters muse about what heaven might offer should they abruptly be “pulled up” like a hooked fish. Lloyd and Marvin imagine heaven as the icy opposite of hell, stocked with 50-pound perch minus the bag limits … and a place where the highway tollbooths in Illinois pay them.

Comments

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

Trump didn't beat Hillary — flawed assumptions, political arrogance did

Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

Comments

The Gray Area

with Donna Gray

Resolutions we should all be able to keep in 2017

According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.

Comments

Financial Perspectives

with Michael Dubis, CFP

Book recommendations for a personally and financially successful 2017

As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.

Comments

Open Mic

Send us your blog for consideration!

5 IT challenges facing small businesses

I frequently work with small businesses facing IT obstacles and struggling to find the right solutions. Many of these businesses experience the same challenges, regardless of industry, and I’ve identified five common IT hurdles most small businesses will need to overcome at some point in their evolution.

Comments

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Biz Report

Judge wants more details on Epic lawsuit settlement

Posted on Wed, 11 Jan 2017 at 09:11 am

First Business announces charter consolidation plan

Posted on Thu, 12 Jan 2017 at 09:41 am

Madison Mallards announce Duck Pond renovation

Posted on Thu, 12 Jan 2017 at 12:03 pm

New manufacturing study contradicts Trump

Posted on Wed, 11 Jan 2017 at 23:15 pm

Family Business of the Year Award nominations open

Posted on Wed, 11 Jan 2017 at 23:00 pm
Edit Module

IB Madison Poll

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Events Calendar

Search for:
Category:
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Recent Comments

Edit Module

In Business Madison Events


Edit Module