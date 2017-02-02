Send us your blog for consideration!

Why context before concept matters in your marketing Like any experienced creative type, I’ve got an unwritten list of rules that I alternately cleave to or break on a daily basis. One that proves surprisingly resilient is, “Always understand the context before wasting time on the concept.”

UW Colleges are essential component of Wisconsin Idea, workforce development How does the Wisconsin Idea manifest itself in the UW Colleges, leading to less burden on our state’s economy and strengthened social capital?

How will employers have to respond to Trump’s Muslim ban? With the start of a new workweek, how do companies and human resources staffs need to respond to the impact of this executive order?

with Spencer X. Smith

with Tom Still

Fencing entrepreneurs out: Occupational licenses are barrier Many elements make up a thriving entrepreneurial economy. Among them are cultures that reward risk and don’t penalize honest failure; workers who are diverse in terms of skills and training; clusters of innovation in cities or universities; and access to capital.

Making sense of Trump’s first executive orders on immigration The first, entitled, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” sets new priorities for the enforcement of immigration laws and the removal of immigrants from the United States.

with Jessica M. Kramer

Must I allow my employees time off when their child’s school is closed? Probably not, but a good employer is careful in enforcing any time-off policies, even those that may appear to be innocuous.

with Donna Gray

Pre-vacation strategies to make the return to work easier No matter which direction you go, getting back to reality — re-entry into your work life after a restful, stress-free break — is an adjustment.

7 myths busted about investing in women entrepreneurs For most venture capitalists, the bottom line is always to make profit and grow the business. However, these are not always the reasons why investors fund women entrepreneurs. Investors finance women entrepreneurs for the wrong reasons when their focus shifts from the business to something else.

with Tom Still

Following up on tolls, venture capital, broadband, and solar energy Just catching up on some recent topics …

with Deborah Biddle — A blog for diverse business enterprises in and around Madison.

Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship: Resources and tips for minority business owners There seems to be consensus from would-be business owners and the business community about the need for more entrepreneurs of color, but uncertainty and a sense of frustration about ways to accomplish that goal.

with Terry Siebert