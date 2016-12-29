Cheers from In Business!
We haven’t stood still for 40 years and we’re not about to start now! From our staff to yours, wishing you a happy and prosperous 2017!
Graduating great leaders
Congratulations to the 23rd class of Leadership Greater Madison, who celebrated their graduation from the program Dec. 15 at the Madison Club.
Paul Christensen, H&H Industries Inc.
IB’s Professional of the Week is the premier way to meet Dane County’s professionals. This week features Paul Christensen, owner/CEO, H&H Industries Inc.
Shame on Hillary Clinton’s “honor guard,” the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, for blaming Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in Wisconsin on a lower-than-expected turnout of African-American voters in Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.
According to research, more than 60% of us admit to making New Year’s resolutions; however, less than 8% of us are successful in following through to the end goal. More than half lose their willpower before the end of January.
As you might know I have a hunger for reading, but more importantly it’s a hunger for actually thinking about what I read and then doing something with it.
I frequently work with small businesses facing IT obstacles and struggling to find the right solutions. Many of these businesses experience the same challenges, regardless of industry, and I’ve identified five common IT hurdles most small businesses will need to overcome at some point in their evolution.
Here are seven “BE” resolutions for 2017 that could serve as a guide to a positive New Year.
You can’t prevent fraud attempts, but you can reduce the risk.
Under the 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law on Dec. 13, small businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees that do not offer a group health plan for their staff can now offer a Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangement (QSEHRA) to facilitate the purchase of individual health insurance coverage (or other qualified medical expenses).
Over the past five years, Google conducted a deep dive into what makes the most effective teams. What they discovered will likely come as a surprise to many — psychological confidence is the key indicator of successful teams.
A source close to the toy industry has once again leaked a copy of Santa’s perks list for Wisconsin politicians and newsmakers. Here’s what the good boys and girls in Madison and Washington will reportedly find in their stockings this Christmas.
The rollout of the “Think. Make. Happen.” initiative at the Future Wisconsin Summit is the latest effort to pitch Wisconsin as a place for young workers to find opportunity, to put down roots and to balance life and career.
I hear that question often. Most times it comes right before I learn something new. In other situations it tells me to pay closer attention.
If you want to see real results — real success — in your business, you have to start with realistic expectations and actionable steps.
Greenway Station adds restaurants
Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:37 am
Service agencies to merge
Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:32 am
Alliant customers also seeing rate hikes
Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:34 am
Waunakee approves new senior living facility
Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:30 am
Bankers bullish on 2017
Posted on Thu, 29 Dec 2016 at 11:39 am
Trump didn't beat Hillary — flawed assumptions, political arrogance did
Madison lawyer indicted